Name released of 3-year-old boy killed in Kansas City triple shooting

A young child killed in a triple shooting on Friday was identified by police Saturday as 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III.
The boy and two adult relatives were in a vehicle at 54th Street and Park Avenue Friday afternoon when a man on foot started shooting at their car.
Police said the suspect is a black male who was wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts at the time of the shooting.
The victims were all related, police said, and the child’s father was driving. That father’s uncle was also in the car.
The incident was reported to police about 4 p.m. Friday. They found the victims in a hospital emergency room. The two men are expected to survive their gunshot injuries.
After the incident, a police spokeswoman expressed dismay at yet another child dying a violent death and residents of the neighborhood said gunfire has become uncomfortably common in the area.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
