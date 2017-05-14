Gunfire victimizing Kansas Citians at alarming rate

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Trauma surgeon describes wounds from different-sized weapons Pause 0:59 Gun violence on the rise 1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 2:06 Police captain on shooting death of toddler: 'I don't know why that's occurring in our community' 2:48 Gunshot victim can still smell the gunpowder 1:13 Witness describes killing of Clint's Comics owner James Cavanaugh 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson 2:39 Adrian Jones' grandma felt DCF failed Adrian 1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Last year, 477 people suffered nonfatal gunshot injuries in Kansas City, a shocking increase from previous years. A Kansas City Star analysis shows where in the city each victim was shot and in what month. Kansas City Police Department data analyzed by Robert A. Cronkleton, Jay Pilgreen and Neil Nakahodo. The Kansas City Star