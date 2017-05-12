Toddler killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

A young child was killed and two adults were wounded in a triple shooting Friday.
The incident was reported about 4:10 p.m. near Park Avenue and 54th Street.
The child is thought to have been about 2 years old.
Police found the victims in a hospital emergency room. The adults who were shot are expected to survive.
Kansas City Police Capt. Stacey Graves said detectives didn’t have suspect information immediately after the shooting.
She added the shooting of a child should upset the community.
“I don’t know where we have gone in society when children continue to get shot and killed,” Graves said. “We don’t know exactly what happened here, but we do know a child is dead.”
A woman living nearby who only wanted to be identified as Ashley said gunfire in the area is rampant.
Ashley has two young children who live with her. She said it appears residents of the area are used to gunshots.
“Everybody just lives their life like it’s nothing when you hear a shooting,” Ashley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments