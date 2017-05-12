ATF agents shoot armed fugitive in Independence

ATF agents shot an armed fugitive late Thursday at a hotel in Independence. The man’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening, but he remained hospitalized Friday morning.
Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the Crossland Economy Studios at 14800 E. 42nd St. about 11:30 p.m. looking for a fugitive who they believed was armed and dangerous, said John Ham, an ATF spokesman.
When agents approached the man, he pointed a gun at them, Ham said. The agents shot the man.
The man was at a hospital Friday in stable condition.
Ham said charges could be filed against the man on Friday or early next week.
Independence police are investigating the shooting. No other details were available Friday.
