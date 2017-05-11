Crime

May 11, 2017 1:07 PM

Blue Springs schools locked down as police hunt for burglary suspect

By Katy Bergen

Three Blue Springs schools are in lockdown as police conduct a manhunt for a burglary suspect.

Schools spokesperson Katie Woolf said that James Lewis Elementary, Lucy Franklin Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School are engaged in a shelter-in-place lockdown, in which the school day continues as normal with outdoor activities such as recess canceled.

According to reports, police responded to shots fired during a burglary near the 2900 block of East Third Street.

