Blue Springs schools locked down as police hunt for burglary suspect

Three Blue Springs schools are in lockdown as police conduct a manhunt for a burglary suspect.
Schools spokesperson Katie Woolf said that James Lewis Elementary, Lucy Franklin Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School are engaged in a shelter-in-place lockdown, in which the school day continues as normal with outdoor activities such as recess canceled.
According to reports, police responded to shots fired during a burglary near the 2900 block of East Third Street.
