Crime

May 09, 2017 2:36 PM

KCPD: Man critically wounded in shooting near Zona Rosa has died

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

A man who was shot Monday evening in a Northland neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died, according to Kansas City police.

The victim’s name has not been released. However, police said that they have a man in custody.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 8600 block of North Rhode Avenue. The residence is located in a neighborhood just west of the Zona Rosa shopping and entertainment district.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Details surrounding the shooting were not released and the incident remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison

Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison 2:40

Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison
Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced 1:28

Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced
KC police officer feels heat of gunfire pass through patrol car 1:21

KC police officer feels heat of gunfire pass through patrol car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos