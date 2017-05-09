KCPD: Man critically wounded in shooting near Zona Rosa has died

A man who was shot Monday evening in a Northland neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died, according to Kansas City police.
The victim’s name has not been released. However, police said that they have a man in custody.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 8600 block of North Rhode Avenue. The residence is located in a neighborhood just west of the Zona Rosa shopping and entertainment district.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Details surrounding the shooting were not released and the incident remained under investigation on Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
