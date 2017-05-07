Grandview festival ends in a large fight involving pepper spray and a gunshot

A gunshot was fired and pepper spray was unleashed during a large fight involving juveniles and adults that erupted Saturday night at a carnival at the Truman Heritage Festival in Grandview.
Because of the size of the crowd involved in the fight, police from multiple agencies responded to the festival in the 13500 block of Byars Road.
During the melee, a woman sprayed pepper spray indiscriminately into the crowd and onto police officers to try to break it up.
Someone also fired a single gunshot, but no one was reported to have been hit by gunfire.
Officers from the Kansas City Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted.
Police arrested two juveniles and three adults. They face various charges of fighting in public and assault on a law enforcement officer.
No one was injured in the disturbance, however there were people who reported being exposed to the pepper spray.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
