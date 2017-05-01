Crime

May 01, 2017 6:26 AM

Officers on patrol hear gunfire, find fatally wounded man in front of KC house

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Police investigating the sound of gunfire early Monday found a man shot to death in front of a Kansas City house.

Officers on patrol heard several shots being fired about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Benton Boulevard.

While searching the area, police found a man down in front of a residence. Medical crews from the Kansas City Fire Department responded and declared the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

  Comments  

