April 30, 2017 5:56 PM

Wal-Mart in Kansas City, Kan., cleared after bomb threat

By Matt Campbell

The Wal-Mart store at The Legends in Kansas City, Kan., was evacuated for more than two hours Sunday afternoon after a phoned-in bomb threat.

Police said Wal-Mart, 10824 Parallel Parkway, received the threat about 4:15 p.m. The caller said he had placed a bomb inside the store and was sitting in a van in the parking lot. Police detained a person in a vehicle but determined that person was not responsible for the threat.

Police searched the store with the help of a bomb-sniffing dog from Shawnee police and declared the incident over at 6:38 p.m. No bomb was found. No arrests were made.

