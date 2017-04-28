Crime

April 28, 2017 11:36 AM

Man sentenced for shooting at KCK police during hotel standoff

By Tony Rizzo

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday for firing shots at officers during a standoff with police at a Kansas City, Kan., hotel.

Jasper L. Cunningham was sentenced in Wyandotte County District Court to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Cunningham was wounded by return fire from police during the incident last December at the Hilton Garden Inn at Fifth Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Hotel management had called police because of a disturbance in a room. When officers approached the room, shots were fired through the door. Officers returned fire and backed off.

No officers were hurt during the incident. Cunningham was arrested after a standoff of about eight hours.

