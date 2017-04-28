Man sentenced for shooting at KCK police during hotel standoff

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy Johns employee Pause 1:45 Suspect in KCK standoff exchanged gunfire several times with police 1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial 2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:46 Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases 1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A suspect in a standoff lasting several hours early Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Kansas City, Kan., was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star