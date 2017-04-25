Driver crashes into fire hydrant, allegedly pulls gun on Overland Park police officer

A 34-year-man was arrested early Tuesday after crashing his car into a fire hydrant and allegedly threatening an Overland Park police officer with a gun.
The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident that began near 104th and Marty streets when he pulled over a car that was driving without headlights, according to police.
As the officer got out of his patrol vehicle, the driver took off and ran into the fire hydrant just across the street.
The driver then got out of the vehicle and walked toward the officer. The man then pulled out a handgun, according to the police.
The officer was able to disarm the man, who then started running away. The officer chased him and tackled him to the ground.
The man is now in the Johnson County Jail pending charges.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments