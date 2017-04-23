Crime

April 23, 2017 11:42 AM

Man dies after being shot during a disturbance in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A man died at a hospital Sunday morning after being shot during a disturbance in Kansas City.

Police received a call about 3:25 a.m. about shots being fired during a disturbance involving a weapon in the 3900 block of Denver Avenue.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Police were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton

Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton 0:58

Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton
Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 0:34

Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout
KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 2:12

KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos