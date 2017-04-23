Man dies after being shot during a disturbance in Kansas City

A man died at a hospital Sunday morning after being shot during a disturbance in Kansas City.
Police received a call about 3:25 a.m. about shots being fired during a disturbance involving a weapon in the 3900 block of Denver Avenue.
Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Police were investigating the man’s death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments