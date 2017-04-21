Two KCK men charged in March slaying outside KC gas station

More than a month after a fatal shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one man dead and a suspect injured, two men have been charged in connection with the case.
Dionandre Ganter, 28, and Michael Sewell, 42, each face charges of second degree murder and attempted robbery, and two counts each of armed criminal action in the March 11 shooting death of Dorron Blackmon.
Blackmon, 31, was killed and Sewell was injured in a shooting at a BP gas station in the 2100 block of East 39th Street in Kansas City.
According to court records, surveillance video of the BP, as well as witness statements, showed Ganter and Sewell attempting to take a gun from Blackmon as he sat in a vehicle, then shooting him.
Sewell, who was shot in the incident, reportedly told police detectives that if video showed him robbing and killing someone, then it was him.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond for both Ganter and Sewell.
A booking photo for Ganter was not available Friday.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
