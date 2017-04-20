Former JE Dunn job recruiter indicted in $800,000 kickback scheme

A former job recruiter for JE Dunn Construction is accused of taking more than $400,000 in kickbacks from recruitment services.
John L. Kirwin, 44, of Lee’s Summit, was named in a 38-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed Thursday in Kansas City, charging him with multiple counts of wire fraud and mail fraud.
Also charged were Brian A. Newkirk, 49, owner of an employment recruitment service in Houston, and Debi K. Jordan, 52, owner of a similar business in Tulsa, Okla.
According to the indictment, Kirwin was a job recruiter for JE Dunn from 2013 to April 2016. He was not allowed to accept money from outside agencies doing business with the construction firm.
His job duties included finding qualified candidates for job vacancies. He worked with outside employment recruitment agencies to hire employees.
JE Dunn paid those outside agencies for finding employees who would be hired by the company. But according to the indictment, the agencies took money from JE Dunn for employees who ended up not being hired.
According to the indictment, JE Dunn paid Newkirk’s company $427,450 for recruitment services from May 2014 through March 15, 2016. Newkirk then allegedly paid Kirwin $245,285 in kickbacks.
The firm owned by Jordan was paid $372,950 by JE Dunn from November 2013 through Sept. 30, 2015. Jordan is accused of paying Kirwin $168,716 in kickbacks.
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $800,400 by the three defendants.
JE Dunn said in a written statement that other employees had discovered the fraudulent activity and cooperated with federal authorities during the investigation.
“The situation is unfortunate, and we are looking forward to putting this behind us,” according to the statement.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments