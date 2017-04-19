100 years in prison for man who shot Pleasant Valley police officer in face

Moments after Pleasant Valley police officer Jacob Baldwin was shot in the face, blood gushing from his nose, he knew he was gravely injured. All he could think about was living to see his 7-year-old daughter again.
Officer Jacob Baldwin talks after the sentencing about his fight to stay alive after being shot by Omar Maria pic.twitter.com/3GvywpQ2NB— Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) April 19, 2017
“I was just thinking about the power, the desire to live,” Baldwin said Wednesday after his assailant was sentenced in Clay County Circuit Court to 100 years in prison.
“The willpower is very strong,” Baldwin said. “I was lucky, at the same time, pretty hard-headed. That’s all I was thinking about: getting back to my daughter.”
Omar Maria, 33, of Kansas City was charged in December 2014 with assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action for the incident that happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 435.
Baldwin pulled over a green Honda Accord driven by Maria for a vehicle registration violation. Maria jumped out of the vehicle and fired several shots from a semiautomatic handgun toward the windshield of Baldwin’s police car before Baldwin could get out, prosecutors said.
Baldwin, who was 37 at the time, was struck in the face. He radioed for help as the gunman got back in his vehicle and sped away.
After searching overnight, authorities received a tip about Maria’s location. He was arrested after a brief standoff at a residence in the 1900 block of Parallel Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
A Clay County jury convicted Maria following a criminal trial in March.
Maria has three felony Jackson County criminal convictions from 2008. Two involved vehicle thefts and one involved a drug possession charge. He served 120 days in prison before being released on probation, which he later violated.
Those felony convictions meant Maria could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
