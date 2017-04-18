KC man charged in Friday shooting that killed one, left another injured in Northeast

A 32-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting early Friday that left one man dead and another injured in the city’s Northeast neighborhood.
Gabriel D. English is charged with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Jackson County prosecutors have accused him of killing Steven Thompson, 49, and injuring another man in a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue.
According to court documents, police responded to a reported shooting at the home shortly before 1 a.m. and found the surviving victim sitting on the front porch. That man said he knew who shot him, identifying the shooter as “Gabe.”
Officers found Thompson lying in the grass nearby, dead from a gunshot wound to his throat.
Witnesses reportedly told police that English had come to the house to confront the surviving victim over text messages he had sent to an ex-girlfriend who was with English.
Police arrested English in the 6400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard and found a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun in the car English was riding in. Investigators found that the ammunition in the gun matched the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to court documents.
English remained in custody Tuesday at the Jackson County jail on $350,000 bond.
