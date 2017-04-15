One dead, two injured in triple shooting on Cleaver Boulevard in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday that left one person dead and two with serious injuries in the 1300 block of Emanuel Cleaver Blvd.
Police responded to the area about 1 a.m. and found one victim dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
No suspect description or other information is available. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Judy L. Thmas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
