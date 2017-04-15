Crime

April 15, 2017 7:25 AM

One dead, two injured in triple shooting on Cleaver Boulevard in Kansas City

By Judy L. Thomas

jthomas@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday that left one person dead and two with serious injuries in the 1300 block of Emanuel Cleaver Blvd.

Police responded to the area about 1 a.m. and found one victim dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

No suspect description or other information is available. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Judy L. Thmas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer 2:05

Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer
Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over 2:04

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over
Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County 2:27

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos