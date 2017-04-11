Convicted Johnson County rapist is a sexual predator, prosecutors allege

A sexual predator case has been filed against a man convicted of sexually assaulting two victims in Johnson County in 1986.
Lester D. Thomas, 48, was returned to the Johnson County Jail on Monday after the Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed a petition seeking to have him committed to the state sexual predator program.
Thomas was sentenced in 1987 to 23 to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping, rape and attempted rape in two cases, according to Johnson County court records.
He was 18 at the time of the crimes. One victim was 17 and lived in Olathe when she was raped.
Thomas was free on bond in that case when he was arrested for kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman in Overland Park.
The victim in that case was in her 20s and was attacked in her home. She was stabbed multiple times with an ice pick before a mail carrier interrupted the attack and the assailant fled.
Under the Kansas predator law, convicted sex offenders can be held indefinitely for “care and treatment” after they complete their prison sentences if a court finds them to be a sexual predator.
Authorities allege that Thomas suffers from a “mental abnormality or personality disorder” that makes him likely to commit acts of “sexual violence,” according to the petition filed in Johnson County District Court.
