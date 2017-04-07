Murder charge dropped in 1989 cold case homicide of Sarah DeLeon

Murder charges were dropped Friday against a woman accused of killing a teenager nearly 30 years ago.
Prosecutors said Friday evening Wyandotte County Judge Aaron Roberts dropped a first-degree murder charge against Carolyn J. Heckert of Smithville.
Heckert, 48, was arrested in October in connection with the 1989 cold-case homicide of Sarah DeLeon.
New DNA collection and testing technology prompted Kansas City, Kan., police to reopen the 27-year-old case in July 2014.
DeLeon was 18 on Dec. 29, 1989, when she was found stabbed to death along railroad tracks near Interstate 435 and Wolcott Drive in western Kansas City, Kan.
Her abandoned Ford Mustang had been discovered the night before on 78th Street under Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan.
Police said the car was found with its door open and its emergency flashers on.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments