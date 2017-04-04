Man admits theft of $275,000 in gear from Garry Gribble’s Running Sports

A former employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $275,000 in merchandise from Garry Gribble’s Running Sports.
Craig W. Sullivan, 41, of Olathe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., to a charge of wire fraud.
Sullivan admitted that he stole Garmin GPS devices and other merchandise, which he sold on Craigslist to a buyer in California.
The company has five locations in the Kansas City area, and Sullivan worked at its main store in Overland Park where he was responsible for receiving merchandise and distributing to the other stores.
Sentencing for Sullivan is scheduled for July 10.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
