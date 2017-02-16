Olathe man accused of stealing more than $250,000 from Garry Gribble’s

A former employee of Garry Gribble’s Running Sports in the Kansas City area has been charged with stealing more than $250,000 in merchandise.
Craig W. Sullivan, 41, of Olathe was indicted Wednesday by a federal jury on 13 counts of mail and wire fraud.
Sullivan worked at the company’s main store in Overland Park and was responsible for receiving merchandise and distributing it to the company’s other area stores.
He allegedly stole the merchandise and sold it to another person in California, who then sold the items on eBay, according to the indictment.
Sullivan allegedly used the U.S. Postal Service to ship the items to California and received payments through PayPal.
Tony Rizzo
