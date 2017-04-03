Raytown police find man shot in the 7700 block of Raytown Road

Police are investigating the Monday morning shooting of a man in Raytown.
Raytown police said they were called about 8:15 a.m. Monday to the 7700 black of Raytown Road after someone reported hearing the sound of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not reported.
Detectives are now investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
