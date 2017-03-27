KC man convicted in 2015 robbery, shooting that left two dead

A Kansas City man has been convicted of murder for his part in a December 2015 robbery and shooting that left two men dead, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Jimmie L. Verge, 22, was one of two men charged in the shooting deaths of Gerrod H. Woods and Fanandous B. Groves, both 23 and from Kansas City. A third man survived being shot in the face.
A Jackson County jury on Monday found Verge guilty on two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and single counts of robbery and assault. Another man charged in the case, Anthony E. Murphy, 22, has yet to go to trial.
Verge and Murphy were accused of taking part in a robbery near East 73rd Street and Wabash Avenue that led to the killings on Dec. 14, 2015.
A police investigation of the shooting found that the victims had been lured to a supposed marijuana deal where a group of men instead planned to rob Groves of a pistol, according to court records. The victims were attacked while sitting in a vehicle. Woods jumped out of the vehicle and ran, but he was shot.
A crime scene investigation found evidence of more than a dozen gunshots fired inside and outside the vehicle.
Sentencing for Verge has not yet been scheduled. Murphy is scheduled to go to trial May 15.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
