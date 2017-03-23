Authorities try to restore order after riot inside Johnson County, Missouri Jail

Authorities in Johnson County, Mo. were trying to restore order after a riot inside a pod at the Johnson County Jail Thursday.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about 10:30 p.m. that deputies were dealing with a riot inside one of the pods.
According to the post, inmates have been contained inside the building and no staff injuries were reported.
The agency requested assistance from neighboring counties and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments