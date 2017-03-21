Police identify man, woman killed in shooting Monday in south Kansas City

Police identified the victims of a shooting that left two people dead and injured another person.
Marquis Clark, 33, and Shakeisha Urassa, 37, both of Kansas City, were found shot to death about 10:30 p.m. Monday in a vehicle that crashed in a ditch in the 6800 block of Blue Parkway in southern Kansas City.
Another man was injured in the shooting, and a second female who also was in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Police arrested a naked man seen running from the scene Monday. He was still in police custody Tuesday night.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments