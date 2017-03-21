Crime

March 21, 2017 9:08 PM

Police identify man, woman killed in shooting Monday in south Kansas City

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police identified the victims of a shooting that left two people dead and injured another person.

Marquis Clark, 33, and Shakeisha Urassa, 37, both of Kansas City, were found shot to death about 10:30 p.m. Monday in a vehicle that crashed in a ditch in the 6800 block of Blue Parkway in southern Kansas City.

Another man was injured in the shooting, and a second female who also was in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police arrested a naked man seen running from the scene Monday. He was still in police custody Tuesday night.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos