Two dead, another injured in a triple shooting in southern Kansas City

A man and a woman have died and a third man was injured in a triple shooting late Monday in southern Kansas City.
Police initially responded to reports of an injury crash about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Blue Parkway.
Arriving officers found a vehicle in a ditch and two deceased victims inside — a male and female, both adults. Police determined that they had been shot.
Police found a third gunshot victim a couple blocks away. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police said they didn’t have any suspect description.
Anyone with information about the double homicide/triple shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
