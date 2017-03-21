Crime

March 21, 2017 6:33 AM

Two dead, another injured in a triple shooting in southern Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A man and a woman have died and a third man was injured in a triple shooting late Monday in southern Kansas City.

Police initially responded to reports of an injury crash about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Blue Parkway.

Arriving officers found a vehicle in a ditch and two deceased victims inside — a male and female, both adults. Police determined that they had been shot.

Police found a third gunshot victim a couple blocks away. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said they didn’t have any suspect description.

Anyone with information about the double homicide/triple shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

