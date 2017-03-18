St. Patrick’s Day sobriety checkpoint in Kansas City ends with 42 DUI arrests

An overnight sobriety checkpoint conducted by three law enforcement agencies netted 42 arrests for driving under the influence.
The checkpoint at 33rd and Southwest Trafficway started at 11 p.m. Friday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol worked with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers stopped 1,314 vehicles during the four-hour operation, including 28 that attempted to avoid the checkpoint. Along with the DUI arrests, they cited one driver for driving with a suspended or revoked license and 25 for non-moving traffic violations. Three people were arrested on misdemeanor drug charges.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
Comments