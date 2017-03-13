Man grabbed toddler from swing at KC park, tried to sodomize her, court docs say

A 24-year-old man is charged with trying to sexually assault a 2-year-old girl at a Kansas City playground.
William L. Bates Jr. allegedly attacked the girl on Friday at Kemp Park at 10th and Harrison streets.
He was charged Saturday in Jackson County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted sodomy.
The girl’s mother told police that her daughter was playing on a swing when she noticed Bates “eyeballing” children, according to court documents.
Bates allegedly then walked up to the little girl and lifted her from the swing by her hips.
He pulled down the child’s diaper, pulled down his own pants, and began thrusting his hips, according to the allegations.
As the child’s mother ran toward him, Bates tripped and fell to the ground. The mother got on top of him and began hitting him before he ran off, according to the documents.
Bates was taken into custody later and told police that after smoking a cigarette he got from another man near the park, he didn’t remember anything before being awakened and taken into custody by police.
He told officers that he thinks he had been drugged, according to the documents.
