KC man guilty in girl’s 2015 shooting death at water park

A Jackson County jury has found a 20-year-old man guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2015 death of a middle school student at a south Kansas City water park.
Isaac M. Carter, of Kansas City, was one of three men charged in the slaying of Alexis Kane, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School. The verdict Thursday ended a trial that began last week in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Alexis was beaten and shot to death Jan. 11, 2015, at The Bay Water Park in the 7100 block of Longview Road in south Kansas City. Friends told police that she was killed after meeting someone she had been communicating with on Facebook, according to court documents.
One of the other defendants in the case, Dominic McDaniel, 20, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 28.
All three defendants had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
A third defendant, Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, 19, still faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court documents:
Friends told investigators that hours before she was killed, Alexis was communicating on Facebook with someone identified as “Malik.”
The friends said that they drove Alexis to the 7-Eleven at 10615 Blue Ridge Blvd. after she made arrangements to meet someone there. They later tried to persuade Alexis not to get into the car, but she did anyway.
Surveillance video later obtained from The Bay Water Park showed Alexis being beaten and shot.
Weeks later, investigators spoke with a witness who said that Carter and McDaniel picked Alexis up at the 7-Eleven and drove her to an apartment in Grandview. There, they met up with Kennedy.
The group then drove to the water park, where Kennedy pistol-whipped Alexis and Carter shot her multiple times.
McDaniel allegedly admitted to being with Carter when they picked her up. He said that Kennedy hit her in the face with the pistol before firing about five shots at her. Carter then allegedly grabbed the gun and fired more shots.
Ian Cummings
