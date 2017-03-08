20-year FBI veteran is named to lead the Kansas City office

A 20-year FBI veteran has been named to head the bureau’s Kansas City office.
Darrin Jones was announced Wednesday as the new special agent in charge of the FBI’s Kansas City office.
Jones is replacing Eric Jackson, who is leaving to head the FBI office in Dallas.
Jones is a native of Nebraska who joined the FBI in 1997.
He most recently served as an executive within the Technical Collections Branch of the FBI’s Operation Technology Division in Quantico, Va.
Jones previously worked in the Salt Lake City office where he helped lead counterterrorism preparations for the 2002 Olympics.
He also held leadership positions with the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs, Operational Technology Division and the field offices in Albuquerque, N.M., and Anchorage, Alaska.
