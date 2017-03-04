KC man claiming he was sexually abused 2,000 times by Boy Scout leader gets $100 million judgment

A Kansas City area man who claimed in court that he was sexually abused upwards of 2,000 times from age 12 to 17 by his childhood Boy Scout leader has received judgment in his favor of $100 million.
The judgment against the adult Jackson County Boy Scout leader, Scott Alan Bradshaw, was handed down Tuesday in civil court by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs.
“No verdict can ever restore what was taken from our client. Nevertheless, we are pleased with the court's verdict,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Randall L. Rhodes, said in an email to The Star.
In the case, the now 36-year-old plaintiff, who in court records is only identified as John Doe, claimed that the abuse occurred while he was a member of a South Kansas City scout troop “before, during and after Scouting events,” at scouting facilities, at Bradshaw’s home and at other locations.
“I know it’s wrong now,” the plaintiff said Saturday by phone. “He totally brain-washed me.”
He claimed that as the result of repeated physical abuse and sexual abuse that included “rape and sodomy,” he suffered mental and emotional anguish as well as PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Bradshaw waived his right to a jury trial. The case instead was heard and decided by the judge. Evidence in the case, among other items, included hand-written letters from Bradshaw to the plaintiff, along with post cards, a Valentine’s Day card and another holiday card, as well as a handwritten note.
During the trial, a court document shows, Bradshaw refused to answer questions, invoking his Constitutionally guaranteed Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
In handing down its decision, the court ruled:
▪ “The evidence and testimony in the record justifies the conclusion that, more likely than not, defendant committed ‘childhood sexual abuse’ against plaintiff…”
▪ “The evidence and testimony in the record justifies the conclusion that, more likely than not, defendant committed hundreds, if not thousands of batteries against plaintiff.”
▪ “The evidence and testimony establishes, clearly and convincingly, that defendant’s abuse of plaintiff was outrageous by reason of evil motive and/or was committed with reckless indifference to the rights of others.”
The court awarded the plaintiff $25 million in compensatory damages and a further $75 million in punitive damages “to punish defendant and to deter defendant and others from sexually abusing minors.”
