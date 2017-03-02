FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots — but often plots of the agency’s own making

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

4:22 Mindy Corporon speaks at mayors' prayer breakfast

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

0:52 Volunteers clean-up vandalism at Jewish cemetery

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting