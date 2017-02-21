Army veteran charged with plotting Islamic State terrorist attack on Kansas City

A Jefferson City man is accused of plotting a Presidents Day jihadist terrorist attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City.
Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, was charged in U.S. District Court of Kansas City with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Hester — a veteran who was given a general discharge after less than a year in the U.S. Army — was arrested Friday after he met with an undercover agent he believed to be an Islamic State sympathizer with whom he was plotting an attack, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City. Hester allegedly predicted that Monday was “going to be a good day for Muslims worldwide” and that it felt “good to help strike back at the true terrorist.”
Hester plotted the attack on Kansas City with two undercover FBI agents, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City. Hester allegedly presented himself to an undercover agent as a “security threat, stating, for example, that the U.S. government should be ‘overthrown,’ and suggesting ‘hitting’ the government ‘hard,’ while noting that it would not be ‘a one man job,’ ” the U.S. attorney’s office said. Hester identified categories of potential targets for attack and said he wanted a “global jihad.”
