Two MU students accused of harassing Jewish student with anti-Semitic notes

Two University of Missouri students are facing harassment charges in connection with the intimidation of another student with anti-Semitic comments and notes.
University police on Monday arrested Erich J. Eastman 18, and Noah B. Rogers, 19. Both are from Columbia.
They were held in the Boone County jail and later released, each on $1,500 bond, according to jail records.
Police said they were called to McDavid Hall on the MU campus in Columbia on Monday and told by a student that he had been harassed by the two students since August 2016.
MU Police Department Maj. Brian Weimer said the harassed student, who is Jewish, said that at various times over the last six months he received anti-Semitic notes and was the target of anti-Semitic comments from two students.
Weimer said a police investigation led officers to Eastman and Rogers.
In an email message to the campus community, MU’s interim chancellor, Hank Foley, denounced the accused students’ behavior.
“This behavior is abhorrent and antithetical to our core value of respect,” Foley said. “It simply will not be tolerated.”
He thanked campus police for “quick work” and said the criminal case is now in the hands of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office. Information is being shared with the university’s Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.
Foley said the two students who were arrested could be expelled from the university.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
