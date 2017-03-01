Former student athlete charged with vandalizing Shawnee Mission East storage shed

A Shawnee Mission South athlete has been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property for allegedly vandalizing athletic sheds at Shawnee Mission East High School last week.
Kamau Kimaru, 18, of Overland Park has been charged in Johnson County District Court for allegedly causing less than $1,000 in damages to the storage sheds.
Last week, several Shawnee Mission East High School athletic sheds were spray-painted with racial, sexual and anti-Semitic slurs, including four swastikas. Eight to 10 students might have been involved in that incident.
Kimaru was booked into the Johnson County jail on Friday and released the next day on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
Kimaru was one of three senior starters for the Shawnee Mission South football team who were kicked off the team in September after a rift between players and coaches boiled over. Five other seniors quit the team that month,
Kimaru also competed last year on Shawnee Mission South’s track and field team.
