One dead after shooting near 39th Street, Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City

Police were investigating a shooting that killed a man Tuesday near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City.
The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m.
According to police, the victim — believed to be in his 30s — was found in a car parked on the side of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not have a description of a suspect Tuesday night.
The northbound lanes of Bruce R. Watkins Drive were closed from 47th to 39th streets while police investigated the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
