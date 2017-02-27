Crime

Kansas City, Kan., police release names of recent homicide victims

Kansas City, Kan., police on Monday released the names of two recent homicide victims.

Adam Salazar, 24, was killed Thursday in a double shooting at 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway. A second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police also identified 56-year-old Michael Dickerson as the victim of a shooting late Sunday night.

Dickerson was found shot outside a residence in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

