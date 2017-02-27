KC woman charged in death of man allegedly over argument about missing car keys

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the shooting of a man during an argument over missing car keys.
Tanya L. Starr of Kansas City faces second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action charges in the slaying of Leroy Farris and is charged with wounding a second man.
Prosecutors alleged that the shootings happened in the 2500 block of Bellefontaine Avenue during an argument over a set of missing car keys. A witness told investigators they were at a residence drinking and playing cards when she heard Starr arguing with a man in the living room.
The witness said they heard and saw Starr waving a handgun around. Starr allegedly got into the face of the man. The witness tried to break up the argument.
Starr allegedly tried to hit the person she was arguing with but the weapon fired and struck him as well as the second victim.
Farris and the other victim were rushed to Truman Medical Center. Farris later died.
Staff later surrendered to police.
