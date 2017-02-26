Gardner-Edgerton High School closed Monday after vandalism

Gardner-Edgerton High School will be closed for cleanup Monday after vandals broke in and caused significant property damage, Gardner police said Sunday.
Officers were called to the school, 425 N. Waverly Road, about noon Sunday. School district employees found that someone and forced entry into the school and caused significant damage.
Officials did not immediately know the value of the property loss. Gardner police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were processing the scene.
Video from the school’s security system shows three male suspects about 18 to 25 years of age. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
