February 21, 2017 10:13 AM

Preliminary hearing starts in Shawnee Wal-Mart shootout

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A judge will decide Tuesday whether to order a Kansas City man to stand trial in his alleged role in a spasm of violence last year that left one man dead and another wounded outside a Shawnee Wal-Mart.

Arthur Fred Wyatt III, 28, is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated battery, attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery.

Wyatt’s preliminary hearing began Tuesday morning for a judge to decide whether there is enough evidence to order him to stand trial.

The incident last Sept. 11 in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road allegedly began when Wyatt and another man attacked a woman.

A man who attempted to help the woman was shot by one of the attackers, later identified as John W. Simmons III of Kansas City.

Simmons, 28, was then fatally shot by another man.

 

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

