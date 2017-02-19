Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old boy in Missouri

The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old boy reported abducted Sunday morning from a home in Overland, Mo., near St. Louis.
The boy, Brian S. Pullen, was taken from a home at 2200 Woodson Road about 11:30 a.m., according to police. Investigators suspect he may have been taken by his non-custodial father, Brian K. Pullen, a convicted felon who might be armed.
The two may be in a maroon or red sports car, possibly a Jaguar, last seen headed west from the Overland home.
Police believe Pullen may travel to Fairmont, Ill., and that he was armed with a shotgun at the time of the reported abduction.
The child is described as white, 9 months old, 30 inches tall, 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.
Pullen is described as white, age 40, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He is registered as a sex offender in Missouri.
Anyone who sees the child, suspect or vehicle, or has information related to the Amber Alert should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.
