February 15, 2017 5:31 PM

Discovery of remains in Clinton County, Mo., leads to murder charges

By Toriano Porter

Authorities in Clinton County identified recently discovered remains as a man who has been missing since 2015.

The body of Donald Christopher Hadden were reportedly found Sunday in a ditch along Southeast Cannon Ball Road near Lake Arrowhead in Holt, Mo.

Hadden was last seen near Zona Rosa shopping center in July 2015.

According to media reports, authorities in Clinton County announced Wednesday that Joseph D. Seward and Micah Wynes, both of Liberty, were in custody in connection to the case.

Seward and Wynes were charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, authorities said.

