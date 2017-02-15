Video captures man getting pistol-whipped and shot on RideKC bus

A fight on a RideKC bus in downtown Kansas City on Sunday morning ended with one man being shot.
Surveillance video captured the altercation, which happened about 9:45 a.m. near Petticoat Lane and Main Street.
The video shows the victim fighting with another man at the back of the bus. Other riders are on the bus, including children.
At one point during the altercation, the man pulled out a handgun and hit the victim several times with it. The man then shot the victim, grabbed his backpack and got off the bus, police say.
A witness told police that before the shooting, the victim had been physically aggressive toward the alleged gunman. During the altercation, the gunman pulled out a gun, held it in the air and told the victim to stop, the witness told police.
The victim, however, continued to try to assault the gunman. The gunman struck the victim in the head with the gun. The witness told police that the gunman shot the victim in the back after he continued to try to assault the gunman. The gunman then fled.
When an officer tried to talk to the victim, he lunged and tried to assault the officer. The officer placed the victim on the ground until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital.
The shooting is the second recent violent incident aboard a RideKC bus. Late last month, a passenger assaulted a bus driver. A passenger came to the aid of the bus driver by using his cane to strike her attacker.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority rewarded that passenger, Rodney Goldman, with two new canes, a lifetime bus pass and a thank-you card signed by transit workers.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
