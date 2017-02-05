Woman dies after trooper finds her wounded by gunfire on I-29 in KC, North

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper checking on a vehicle late Saturday on the side of Interstate 29 found a mortally wounded woman lying on the ground.
The trooper pulled over to check on what was believed to be a stranded motorist shortly after 10 p.m. at the south entrance ramp to I-29 at Northwest 56th Street.
The trooper couldn’t find anyone inside the vehicle. After looking around, the trooper found the woman on the ground. Police said she had been shot.
The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
