Shooting in North Kansas City shuts down part of Interstate 29 at Northwest 56th Street

Police were investigating a shooting Saturday night in North Kansas City that shut down part of Interstate 29.
The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. near I-29 and Northwest 56th Street. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-29 and the exit ramps at 56th Street.
Updt 1: EMRG VEH— KC Scout I-29 (@KC_Scout_I29) February 5, 2017
29 SB @ ON RAMP FROM NW 56TH ST
All lanes closed. Left exit closed. Right exit closed.
Starting at: 2/4 10:27 PM
Expected
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital.
Toriano Porter
