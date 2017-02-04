Crime

February 4, 2017 11:20 PM

Shooting in North Kansas City shuts down part of Interstate 29 at Northwest 56th Street

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a shooting Saturday night in North Kansas City that shut down part of Interstate 29.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. near I-29 and Northwest 56th Street. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-29 and the exit ramps at 56th Street.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos