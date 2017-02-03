Police say Jan. 16 vehicle crash that killed a KC woman is a homicide

Kansas City police are now investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed the driver and left a child passenger with serious injuries as a homicide.
The wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the intersection of St. John and Askew avenues. The victim has been identified as Shaymaa Saudi, 35, of Kansas City.
According to police, the vehicle was westbound on St. John Avenue when it veered off the road and struck a metal utility pole. The car driven by Saudi may have been intentionally struck and run off the road. Investigators are trying to determine how and why that occurred, according to initial police reports.
Saudi was taken to a hospital, where she later died. A 4-year-old girl in the back in a booster seat was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Relatives said Saudi was an educator who moved to the United States from Iraq in 2009. She got married the previous year. Her husband traveled to Iraq to bury Saudi, said her brother-in-law, Hasan Alahashimi.
“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Alahashimi said in an interview Friday. “We are OK, trying to take care of the kids. A family with no mother will be hard.”
Saudi also has a 7-year-old son.
