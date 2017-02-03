Overland Park police identify man killed in Thursday double shooting

Police have released the name of a 28-year-old man killed in a double shooting Thursday afternoon in Overland Park.
Anthony L. Shuster was found dead inside an apartment after a shooting reported about 4:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of West 106th Street. The area is near Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue.
A second victim was expected to survive, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Shuster’s death was the first homicide reported in Overland Park in 2017.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
