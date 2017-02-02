KC revenge killing for being punched in the nose was caught on video, prosecutors say

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged a 54-year-old man in the shooting death of another man that was captured on surveillance video.
Thomas Earl Midgette Jr. of Kansas City faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the Jan. 21 fatal shooting of Raymond C. Jones, 58, that occurred in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue, allegedly after Jones punched Midgette in the nose.
Prosecutors asked that bond be set at $250,000.
Police responded to the shooting at midnight and found Jones lying in the street, just north of the Family Dollar store. Jones died from two gunshot wounds. A yellow 20-gauge shotgun shell was found near the victim, according to court records.
Court records said Jones punched Midgette in the nose when the two men argued inside an apartment. Midgette left the apartment. Jones went to go buy beer at a nearby store but never returned.
Surveillance video obtained by Kansas City detectives from the store showed Midgette holding his nose as he left the victim’s apartment. Video also reportedly showed Midgette carrying a gun while following and then walking up to Jones. Surveillance showed Jones falling to the ground and Midgette standing over him, allegedly shooting Jones.
A witness said Midgette was still upset when he stopped by her apartment later for a visit. Midgette allegedly told a witness, “Not to worry because you won’t see Raymond anymore.”
Midgette said he had last seen Jones near the Family Dollar store. Around the same time, Jones was found shot to death, according to the witness.
Investigators executed a search warrant for Midgette’s apartment and found clothing that he allegedly wore at the time of the shooting. They also recovered numerous live rounds of yellow 20-gauge shotgun shells.
Midgette was arrested. He allegedly denied being involved in the shooting until investigators showed him pictures and surveillance video of the incident, court records stated.
According to his obituary, Jones was a veteran who was born in Louisiana but had lived in Kansas City since he was 7. He attended Linwood Elementary and Central High School in Kansas City. After high school, Jones served in the U.S. Army. Jones loved spending time with his family and close friends. He also enjoyed playing baseball in his free time, according to the obituary.
