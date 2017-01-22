Crime

January 22, 2017 9:40 AM

Police investigate fatal shooting on Troost Avenue in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Police were investigating a fatal shooting after finding a man’s body lying in the street on Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

Police responded to the shooting at midnight Saturday at 82nd Street and Troost Avenue. Officers found the man’s body in the street with no signs of life.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s eighth homicide of the year and the 10th of the year in the metropolitan area.

