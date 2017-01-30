Woman charged in Leavenworth domestic violence homicide

A 50-year-old woman was charged Monday in the Friday night domestic violence killing of a man in Leavenworth.
Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged in Leavenworth County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.
Gary Frantz was shot multiple times in the 400 block of South Esplanade Street, according to Leavenworth police. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Barbara Frantz was arrested several hours later in Burlingame, Kan.
Burlingame is south of Topeka, about 90 miles from Leavenworth.
Authorities on Monday said they weren’t sure of the Frantzes’ marital status.
Barbara Frantz referred to Gary Frantz as her ex-husband in a Facebook post in December. He listed his marital status on Facebook as separated.
